NXT New Year’s Evil Listed With Overrun in Listings
January 6, 2021 | Posted by
It appears as if NXT New Year’s Evil will be running more than a little over two hours tonight. Tonight’s NXT, which is specially themed and features several big matches, is currently listed in cable listings as running until 8 minutes past its usual two-hour timeslot.
As of now, Xfinity/Comcast lists the show as running from 8 PM ET/PT to 10:08 ET/PT. The show is set to feature two commercial-free matches in the opening bout of Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest and the NXT Championship Match between Kyle O’Reilly and Finn Balor, an NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match and more.
As always, we will have live coverage of the show.
