NXT New Year’s Evil Main Event to Air Without Commercials
January 4, 2021 | Posted by
This week’s episode of NXT is New Year’s Evil, and the special episode’s main event will run ad-free. WWE announced on Monday that Kyle O’Reilly’s match with Finn Balor for the NXT Championship will run without commercials on USA.
The company posted:
“[email protected] vs. @KORcombat for the #WWENXT Title will be presented with NON-STOP, BELL-TO-BELL ACTION this Wednesday night at #NXTNYE!”
New Year’s Evil airs Wednesday night on USA Network.
