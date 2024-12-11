NXT New Year’s Evil Set For Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles

WWE has announced that the 2025 edition of NXT New Year’s Evil will happen on January 7 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale December 18.

NXT KICKS OFF 2025 WITH NEW YEAR’S EVIL LIVE FROM LOS ANGELES ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 7

Tickets On Sale Wednesday, December 18 at 10am PT/1pm ET

Exclusive Presale Access Begins Tuesday, December 17 at 10am PT/1pm ET

December 11, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that New Year’s Evil will take place at The Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 7. The special episode will kick off the new year of NXT programming live on The CW starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets for New Year’s Evil will go on sale Wednesday, December 18 at 10am PT/1pm ET via www.shineauditoriumcom or www.axs.com. The official presale will begin Tuesday, December 17 at 10am PT/1pm ET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/nye-2025-presale-registration.

In November 2023, WWE and The CW announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in its 13-year history. NXT joins a growing roster of live sports on The CW including ACC football and basketball games Pac-12 football and LIV Golf. The CW is also home to the Emmy®-award winning weekly studio series “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The network will soon offer more than 500 hours of sports programming year-round.