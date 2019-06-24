WWE News: NXT New York Live Events, Zelina Vega Says She & Andrade Are ‘Unbreakable’, Drake Maverick Depressed

– Triple H announced NXT live events in Albany, NY on August 8th and Buffalo, NY on August 9th.

“Just days before @WWENXT takes over Toronto for #NXTTakeOver, see the #NXTRoadTrip in:

#NXTAlbany 8/8

#NXTBuffalo 8/9″

Tickets are on sale Friday at 10am at http://NXTTickets.com . #WeAreNXT”

– Zelina Vega took to Twitter yesterday before WWE Stomping Grounds pumping up her and Andrade. The duo had been off WWE TV for a few weeks due to the death of Andrade’s mother but returned last week on Smackdown: “I’m everything you’ll never be. Try as you might sucias, we are unbreakable and the future is #tranquilo

#elidolo #lamuñeca”

– Drake Maverick posted this hilarious video on Instagram where he continues his search for R-Truth, but seems to be depressed about it.