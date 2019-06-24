wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT New York Live Events, Zelina Vega Says She & Andrade Are ‘Unbreakable’, Drake Maverick Depressed
– Triple H announced NXT live events in Albany, NY on August 8th and Buffalo, NY on August 9th.
“Just days before @WWENXT takes over Toronto for #NXTTakeOver, see the #NXTRoadTrip in:
#NXTAlbany 8/8
#NXTBuffalo 8/9″
Tickets are on sale Friday at 10am at http://NXTTickets.com . #WeAreNXT”
Just days before @WWENXT takes over Toronto for #NXTTakeOver, see the #NXTRoadTrip in:#NXTAlbany 8/8#NXTBuffalo 8/9
Tickets are on sale Friday at 10am at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/GDoYcHE9Hg
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 24, 2019
– Zelina Vega took to Twitter yesterday before WWE Stomping Grounds pumping up her and Andrade. The duo had been off WWE TV for a few weeks due to the death of Andrade’s mother but returned last week on Smackdown: “I’m everything you’ll never be. Try as you might sucias, we are unbreakable and the future is #tranquilo
#elidolo #lamuñeca”
I’m everything you’ll never be. Try as you might sucias, we are unbreakable and the future is #tranquilo #elidolo #lamuñeca pic.twitter.com/afRwDRuSTI
— Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) June 23, 2019
– Drake Maverick posted this hilarious video on Instagram where he continues his search for R-Truth, but seems to be depressed about it.
