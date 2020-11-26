NXT North American Championship Match Set For NXT Takeover: WarGames, Updated Card

WWE has set an NXT North American Championship match for NXT Takeover: WarGames. On tonight’s episode of NXT, William Regal announced that Leon Ruff will defend his championship against Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano on a triple threat match. Ruff defeated Gargano for the championship a couple of weeks ago and retained it last week against Gargano by DQ after he was attacked by Priest.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames takes place on December 6th. The updated lineup is:

* Men’s WarGames Match: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch)

* Women’s WarGames Match: Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, 3 Superstars TBA) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez)

* NXT North American Championship Match: Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest

* Strap Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes