wrestling / News
NXT North American Title Changes Hands at Halloween Havoc (Pics, Video)
We have a new NXT North American Champion after the opening of NXT Halloween Havoc. Johnny Gargano defeated Damian Priest to win the title on Wednesday’s show in a match held under Devil’s Playground rules. You can see pics and video from the match below, which saw a mystery man in a Scream mask give Gargano a steel pipe to hit Priest with as well as a tombstone.
The win gives Gargano his second run with the NXT North American Championship, having held the title for four days in January of 2019. Priest’s title reign ends at 67 days, having won the vacant title at NXT Takeover XXX.
Get on THIS level of excitement! 🎸 @ArcherOfInfamy defends his #NXTNATitle RIGHT NOW! #HalloweenHavoc! pic.twitter.com/xWp9Bz3q4E
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
This is what @JohnnyGargano thinks of your childhood nostalgia. 🎃 #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/NQVjbzDOaO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
It's time to SPIN THE WHEEL at #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc! pic.twitter.com/mMT0ZT3xMh
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
The WHEELS vs. @JohnnyGargano rivalry continues…@ArcherOfInfamy will defend his #NXTNATitle in a 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐥'𝐬 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡!!! 😈 #HalloweenHavoc @ShotziWWE pic.twitter.com/VzXqfGf3ZY
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
𝐍𝐎 Count Outs
𝐍𝐎 Disqualifications
𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞
𝐀𝐍𝐘𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐆𝐎𝐄𝐒…
Welcome to the #DevilsPlayground. Let's have some fun. 😈 #WWENXT #NXTNATitle @ArcherOfInfamy @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/8O8xgAUw51
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
We have reached a baton/kendo stick stalemate, folks. #NXTNATitle #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc @JohnnyGargano @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/PkNoELSFTm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
The #NXTNATitle is on the line in the #DevilsPlayground Match!
What a way to kick off #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc! 🎃👻😈 pic.twitter.com/BJbWmzj6wY
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
.@ArcherOfInfamy just rocked WALDO'S WORLD. 🤯#WWENXT #NXTNATitle #HalloweenHavoc @VicJosephWWE @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/wmRCPq3cTs
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 29, 2020
This isn't going to end well. #NXTNATitle #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc @JohnnyGargano @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/gXnRgqHzgT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
SCREAM? #WWENXT #NXTNATitle #HalloweenHavoc @JohnnyGargano @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/drCGbHARHy
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
REUNITED.
Congratulations to your FIRST-EVER 2x #WWENXT #NorthAmericanChampion, @JohnnyGargano! #AndNew #HalloweenHavoc #NXTNATitle pic.twitter.com/EFsxQceGr1
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
Goodnight, @ArcherOfInfamy. #WWENXT #NXTNATitle #HalloweenHavoc @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/jCDjl5p1Db
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
Where there's a WHEEL, there's a @JohnnyGargano Way.#AndNew #HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/mZV2zt5HMc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Says Matt Riddle Going Barefoot Doesn’t Have the Look for a World Champion, Riddle Responds
- Road Dogg Quits Twitter After Recently Debating Shane Helms About Wearing Masks During Pandemic
- Eric Bischoff On Whether WCW Had Interest in Shawn Michaels In 1993, Bret Hart’s Comments On WCW’s Drug Testing Policy
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Creative’s Plan With Lana Table Gimmick