NXT North American Title Changes Hands at Halloween Havoc (Pics, Video)

We have a new NXT North American Champion after the opening of NXT Halloween Havoc. Johnny Gargano defeated Damian Priest to win the title on Wednesday’s show in a match held under Devil’s Playground rules. You can see pics and video from the match below, which saw a mystery man in a Scream mask give Gargano a steel pipe to hit Priest with as well as a tombstone.

The win gives Gargano his second run with the NXT North American Championship, having held the title for four days in January of 2019. Priest’s title reign ends at 67 days, having won the vacant title at NXT Takeover XXX.