NXT North American Title Changes Hands on NXT (Pics, Video)
– We have a new NXT North American champion following the events of NXT’s live debut on USA Network. As noted in our ongoing coverage, Roderick Strong defeated Velveteen Dream to win the championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This is Strong’s first reign with the championship and ends Dream’s run at 231 days.
💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥#WWENXT @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/1OATfvFlVq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 19, 2019
Hope @USA_Network is ready for allllll this experience. 👁@VelveteenWWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WEs5NUtjNx
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 19, 2019
#1 Trend WORLDWIDE. 🌎#WWENXT #WeAreNXT #NorthAmericanTitle pic.twitter.com/CptI2Yiwrq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 19, 2019
All style. Also, all substance. @VelveteenWWE #WWENXT #NorthAmericanTitle pic.twitter.com/8qQUugPVny
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 19, 2019
Facing The #MessiahOfTheBackbreaker @RoderickStrong tends to look something like…#WWENXT #NorthAmericanTitle pic.twitter.com/A3E7Qy3ksK
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 19, 2019
Watch your back, @VelveteenWWE!@RoderickStrong #WWENXT #NorthAmericanTitle pic.twitter.com/dKlocUNlJh
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 19, 2019
The battle between @VelveteenWWE and @roderickstrong for the NXT #NorthAmericanTitle is becoming a war of attrition on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/bZMdkVugnQ
— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2019
N-X-T! N-X-T! N-X-T!#WWENXT @VelveteenWWE #NorthAmericanTitle pic.twitter.com/QBLSQ2mUOJ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 19, 2019
S̶h̶o̶c̶k̶ Support the system.@AdamColePro, @KORcombat, and @theBobbyFish are here! #WWENXT #NorthAmericanTitle pic.twitter.com/n8H6OopMg1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 19, 2019
We were THIS CLOSE to a brand new era for the NXT #NorthAmericanTitle!!! 😱@roderickstrong #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/XaGv09QIJ7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 19, 2019
#UndisputedERA has surrounded the ring and the ref is down on #WWENXT!! @VelveteenWWE @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/rDcTObKmix
— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2019
System = Shocked.
Prophecy = Fulfilled.
Era = #Undisputed.@RoderickStrong @AdamColePro @theBobbyFish @KORcombat #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/b2tCTjmXma
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 19, 2019
THE PROPHECY HAS BEEN FULFILLED!!!#UndisputedERA holds ALL THE GOLD in #WWENXT!!!!@RoderickStrong @KORcombat @theBobbyFish @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/xwGEE7VFDN
— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2019
