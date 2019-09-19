wrestling / News

NXT North American Title Changes Hands on NXT (Pics, Video)

September 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Undisputed Era 9-18-19

– We have a new NXT North American champion following the events of NXT’s live debut on USA Network. As noted in our ongoing coverage, Roderick Strong defeated Velveteen Dream to win the championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This is Strong’s first reign with the championship and ends Dream’s run at 231 days.

