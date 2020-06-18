wrestling / News
NXT North American Title Match Set For Next Week, NXT Title Shot On the Line
Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship on next week’s NXT, and the winner of that match will get a shot at the NXT Title. On tonight’s episode of NXT, it was announced that Lee will defend his title against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano next Wednesday.
The winner will then go on to face Adam Cole on July 8th in a Champion vs. Champion “Winner Takes All” match, with the winner taking both titles.
Also announced for next week are:
* Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross
* Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
NEXT WEEK: @RealKeithLee will defend the #WWENXT #NATitle against @JohnnyGargano & @FinnBalor!
Whoever walks away as the champion from that match will face @AdamColePro on July 8th in a CHAMPION vs. CHAMPION 𝑾𝑰𝑵𝑵𝑬𝑹 𝑻𝑨𝑲𝑬𝑺 𝑨𝑳𝑳 𝑴𝑨𝑻𝑪𝑯! pic.twitter.com/FxFm070sG0
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 18, 2020
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT.
👊@bronsonreedwwe vs. @WWEKarrionKross
👊@ArcherOfInfamy vs. @CGrimesWWE
👊@RealKeithLee vs. @JohnnyGargano vs. @FinnBalor for the #WWENXT #NATitle.
Yes. Next week is gonna be HUGE. pic.twitter.com/oADXmv7VbE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 18, 2020
