NXT North American Title Match Set For Next Week, NXT Title Shot On the Line

Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship on next week’s NXT, and the winner of that match will get a shot at the NXT Title. On tonight’s episode of NXT, it was announced that Lee will defend his title against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano next Wednesday.

The winner will then go on to face Adam Cole on July 8th in a Champion vs. Champion “Winner Takes All” match, with the winner taking both titles.

Also announced for next week are:

* Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross

* Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes