NXT North American Title Vacated, New Champion to Be Determined At Halloween Havoc

The WWE NXT North American Title is now vacant after Solo Sikoa was forced to give it up on this week’s NXT. Tuesday’s show opened with Shawn Michaels calling Carmelo Hayes and Sikoa into his office, revealing that since Sikoa was not scheduled to face Sikoa when he won the title last week, he was not the champion.

Sikoa gave up the title and left to return to Smackdown, and Michaels told Hayes that the new champion will be determined in a five-person ladder match at Halloween Havoc. Hayes and others will be in matches to qualify for the match for the NXT North American Title.

Halloween Havoc takes place on October 22nd and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.