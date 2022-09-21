wrestling / News
NXT North American Title Vacated, New Champion to Be Determined At Halloween Havoc
The WWE NXT North American Title is now vacant after Solo Sikoa was forced to give it up on this week’s NXT. Tuesday’s show opened with Shawn Michaels calling Carmelo Hayes and Sikoa into his office, revealing that since Sikoa was not scheduled to face Sikoa when he won the title last week, he was not the champion.
Sikoa gave up the title and left to return to Smackdown, and Michaels told Hayes that the new champion will be determined in a five-person ladder match at Halloween Havoc. Hayes and others will be in matches to qualify for the match for the NXT North American Title.
Halloween Havoc takes place on October 22nd and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.
#WWENXT North American Title LADDER MATCH at Halloween Havoc 🤯🤯🤯@ShawnMichaels pic.twitter.com/CGBPx4I43z
— WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Maria Kanellis on Her Current Impact Wrestling Deal, Talks With Tony Khan, Triple H, and WOW
- MJF Weighs In On Cody Rhodes’ Jump to WWE, How the AEW Locker Room Reacted
- Karrion Kross Reacts to Notion That WWE ‘White Rabbit’ Teases Are About Him
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week