NXT Not Expected to Be Treated Like Main Roster Brand After USA Network Move

– Despite moving to a traditional TV provider later this month, NXT will not be treated like a “main roster” brand. The WON reports that the idea of bringing people from NXT to Raw and Smackdown as main roster callups will continue, and there are plans for people to be called up as was noted in an earlier report about the planned draft special in October.

The announcing teams for the three shows are expected to be separated for now, which would likely mean Corey Graves would no longer be on both shows. The draft is planned for the second week of Smackdown’s move to FOX Sports in order to try and keep the ratings momentum going.