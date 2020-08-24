wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Won’t Be Live This Week, Mustafa Ali Sends Fan Replica Belt
August 24, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE NXT will not be live this week or next, as WWE will be taping two episodes of NXT on Wednesday, with one airing that same night, and the other airing on Wednesday, September 2nd.
– Mustafa Ali tweeted about one of his fans pulling out of a coma after being hit by a drunk driver. Ali sent the fan a replica WWE Title belt.
Mook, I’m so happy you fought through that coma. On the back of that title I sent ya, it says “You’re a champion.” You’re also an inspiration my dude.
You also got an awesome friend in @JakeTheHuman25! https://t.co/dii4qiQCOd
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 24, 2020
