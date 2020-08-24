wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Won’t Be Live This Week, Mustafa Ali Sends Fan Replica Belt

August 24, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
PWInsider reports that WWE NXT will not be live this week or next, as WWE will be taping two episodes of NXT on Wednesday, with one airing that same night, and the other airing on Wednesday, September 2nd.

– Mustafa Ali tweeted about one of his fans pulling out of a coma after being hit by a drunk driver. Ali sent the fan a replica WWE Title belt.

