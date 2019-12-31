NXT and NXT UK Joining WWE Programming on BT Sport

– WWE and BT Sport have confirmed that NXT and NXT UK will be airing alongside WWE programming on the network starting in January for the UK and Ireland. You can check out the announcement on the broadcast news below.

NXT will be airing live on BT Sport starting January 2 at 1:00 am EST. With WWE leaving Sky Sports in the UK, programming will move to BT Sport starting tomorrow. BT Sport also revealed a full WWE program schedule for New Year’s Day starting tomorrow, which you can also see below.

✅ No Filter WWE

✅ WWE 24s

✅ NXT Not a bad start to life on BT Sport 🙌#WWEisMoving pic.twitter.com/Adu0u7ShlD — BT Sport WWE (@btsportwwe) December 31, 2019