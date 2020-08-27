NXT Officials Reportedly Very High On Karrion Kross

He may have vacated the NXT title on last night’s episode, but “Doomsday” has only been delayed. Fightful reports that the push of Karrion Kross and his win over Keith Lee was a result of both Triple H and Matt Bloom being very high on him. As soon as Kross was available and met with WWE, they decided that they would push him heavily when they signed him.

An NXT source claimed they’ve never seen anyone on the brand during their time there as loved by management as Kross. For his part, Kross is said to be easy to work with in NXT, even after his issues with Impact Wrestling.