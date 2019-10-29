NXT One Hour Replay Airing Tomorrow Night Before Live Show on USA Network

– WWE.com has announced that the USA Network will air a one-hour replay of last week’s edition of NXT> The special will air tomorrow night before the new, live two-hour episode of NXT on USA. You can check out the full announcement below.

This means there will be a one-hour replay of the show airing on USA Network in the hour before AEW Dynamite begins on TNT. So, there will be three straight hours of the show on USA tomorrow night.

Don’t miss a special 1-hour edition of last week’s NXT tomorrow at 7/6 C on USA Did you miss out on last week’s shocking episodeT? Don’t worry, USA Network has you covered tomorrow night! A special one-hour edition of last Wednesday’s NXT, which featured Finn Bálor’s shocking attack on Johnny Gargano, will air at 7/6 C tomorrow night. Then, stay tuned to USA at 8/7 C for a brand-new, live two-hour edition of NXT, featuring a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match pitting The Kabuki Warriors against Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai and former WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate going one-on-one with Cameron Grimes. Don’t miss a second of the NXT action, starting tomorrow at 7/6 C on USA Network! And don’t forget, you can catch NXT any time on demand on the award-winning WWE Network.

Here is the current lineup for tomorrow’s new episode:

* Will Finn Bálor explain his shocking actions?

* Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

* Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox vs. The Kabuki Warriors for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

* Tyler Bate vs. Cameron Grimes