Sportsnet 360 Airing Weekly One-Hour NXT Show Starting Oct. 4
September 25, 2019 | Posted by
– Per former WWE referee and Sportsnet 360 broadcaster Jimmy Korderas, Sportsnet 360 is going to be airing a condensed version of NXT on Friday nights that will be a one-hour version of the weekly NXT show. So, it will basically be a weekly highlights show of the two-hour one on the SUA Network. You can check out Korderas’ tweet on the subject below.
The one-hour NXT will debut on Sportsnet 360 on Friday, October 4 as part of a 4.5 hour WWE programming block on Sportsnet 360.
For everyone asking, The 1hr version of NXT on Friday nights on SN360 will be ca condensed 1hr(best of) version of the show. Nug & I don't make those decisions. Just saying.
— Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) September 25, 2019
