Sportsnet 360 Airing Weekly One-Hour NXT Show Starting Oct. 4

September 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Per former WWE referee and Sportsnet 360 broadcaster Jimmy Korderas, Sportsnet 360 is going to be airing a condensed version of NXT on Friday nights that will be a one-hour version of the weekly NXT show. So, it will basically be a weekly highlights show of the two-hour one on the SUA Network. You can check out Korderas’ tweet on the subject below.

The one-hour NXT will debut on Sportsnet 360 on Friday, October 4 as part of a 4.5 hour WWE programming block on Sportsnet 360.

