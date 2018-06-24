Oney Lorcan Reportedly Injured, Set to Undergo Surgery ASAP

– PWInsider reports that NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan suffered an injury during his NXT tag team title match against The Undisputed Era last week at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II.

Lorcan was recently forced to miss the NXT TV tapings last week in Florida due to the injury. He’s reportedly set to undergo surgery as soon as possible. There’s no word yet on how long he might be out of the ring due to the injury.

The NXT Superstar previously signed with WWE and joined NXT in 2015. He’s recently been in the midst of a big push as a tag team with Danny Burch. He also recently shared the following photo on Twitter.