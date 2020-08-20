NXT Draws Best Overnight Viewership of 2020 and Highest Ratings Since February Running Unopposed to AEW This Week

– The next couple weeks are going to be interesting, with the NBA Playoffs and NHL Playoffs causing a temporary reprieve for the Wednesday Night Wars. Showbuzz Daily released this week’s overnight ratings, and it was a good week for NXT. AEW Dynamite was preempted on TNT last night due to the NBA playoffs, with this week’s episode instead airing on Saturday night on TNT. Meanwhile, NXT aired on its regular time last night on the USA Network. With no wrestling opposition on another major cable network, NXT drew some of the show’s best viewership and ratings in months.

NXT finished with an overnight viewership of 853,000 viewers. That’s 234,000 viewers and a 38 percent increase from last week’s overnight viewership. Additionally, since the show ran unopposed to AEW Dynamite, this marks the highest viewership ever for NXT’s weekly TV show this year.

Additionally, this is the largest overnight viewing audience for NXT, since the November 20 episode drew 916,000 viewers. It’s the fifth highest viewing audience for NXT overall since the show moved to the USA Network in October of last year.

Ratings for NXT were also up in the key P18-49 demographic. Last night’s episode drew a 0.24 rating. That’s a considerable surge since last week’s episode only drew a 0.16 in the same key demo. This is the highest rating the key demo for NXT since the February 19 episode drew a 0.25 rating. It’s tied as the second-highest rating for NXT for this year.

Running unopposed on Wednesday also enabled NXT to shoot up the Cable Top 150 rankings. Last week the show fell out of the Top 50 completely, ranking only No. 65. The show shot up over 40 slots this week, slotting at No. 23.

CNN’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention topped the cable ratings for the evening with a 1.07 rating in the key demo and 5.828 million viewers. MSNBC’s coverage of the convention topped the viewership for the evening with 6.187 million viewers.

As noted earlier, Dynamite will be back with a new episode on Saturday on a different night and time. Next week, AEW Dynamite is scheduled to air on Thursday night (Aug. 27) at 8:00 pm EST. Meanwhile, NXT’s weekly show will be switching nights on September 1 due to the NHL playoffs on the USA Network. This means AEW Dynamite will be running unopposed when it returns to its normal night on Wednesday, September 2. So, it will be interesting to see where the ratings fall over the next two weeks.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)

July 15: AEW 0.29 (788,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (631,000)

July 22: AEW 0.32 (845,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (615,000)

July 29: AEW 0.30 (773,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (707,000)

August 5: AEW 0.36 (901,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (753,000)

August 12: AEW 0.32 (792,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (619,000)

August 19: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (853,000)