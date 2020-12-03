wrestling / News
NXT Pays Tribute to Pat Patterson to Open Tonight’s Show (Pics)
WWE opened tonight’s NXT with the roster paying tribute to the late Pat Patterson. Tonight’s episode opened with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, William Regal and the NXT roster stood on stage to honor Patterson, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
You can see pics below from the tribute, which included a video package set to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”
Thank you for everything, Pat.#RIPPatPatterson pic.twitter.com/XTmTDpam8O
— WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2020
A legacy and presence which will forever be felt. #ThankYouPat #RIPPatPatterson pic.twitter.com/3EESnVmzoK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 3, 2020
🎶 I've lived a life that's full
I traveled each and every highway
But more, much more than this
I did it my way 🎶#ThankYouPat #RipPatPatterson pic.twitter.com/v9zhb2yLYD
— WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2020
