NXT Pays Tribute to Pat Patterson to Open Tonight’s Show (Pics)

December 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Pat Patterson

WWE opened tonight’s NXT with the roster paying tribute to the late Pat Patterson. Tonight’s episode opened with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, William Regal and the NXT roster stood on stage to honor Patterson, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

You can see pics below from the tribute, which included a video package set to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”

