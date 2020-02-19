wrestling / News

NXT Preview for Tonight: Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong, Jordan Devlin Defends Title, Ciampa and Gargano Fallout

February 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT 2-19-2020

– Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s NXT. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from Sunday’s TakeOver: Portland event. The show will be broadcast live tonight on the USA Network:

* Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Lio Rush
* The Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong
* Chelsea Green (with Robert Stone) vs. Kayden Carter
* What will be the fallout of Johnny Gargano’s shocking actions at TakeOver?

Here’s the official WWE preview item on Gargano and Ciampa for tonight’s show:

What will be the fallout of Johnny Gargano’s shocking actions at TakeOver?

Johnny Gargano shocked the NXT Universe at TakeOver: Portland when he bashed Tommaso Ciampa with the NXT Championship, bringing The Blackheart’s quest to reclaim Goldie and his life to a screeching halt.

Why did Gargano attack Ciampa just weeks removed from their tag team reunion at Worlds Collide? Will Johnny Wrestling explain himself? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

