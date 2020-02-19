NXT Preview for Tonight: Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong, Jordan Devlin Defends Title, Ciampa and Gargano Fallout

– Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s NXT. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from Sunday’s TakeOver: Portland event. The show will be broadcast live tonight on the USA Network:

* Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Lio Rush

* The Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong

* Chelsea Green (with Robert Stone) vs. Kayden Carter

* What will be the fallout of Johnny Gargano’s shocking actions at TakeOver?

Here’s the official WWE preview item on Gargano and Ciampa for tonight’s show: