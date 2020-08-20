wrestling / News

WWE News: New NXT Takeover Promo Features Metallica, Rollins on Metal Injection Podcast, Latest UpUpDownDown

August 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover XXX

– A new promo has been released for NXT Takeover featuring a Metallica track. You can see the video below featuring the metal band’s “Moth Into Flame”:

– Seth Rollins is the guest on the latest episode of the Metal Injection Squared Circle Pit podcast, which you can check out here.

– The latest UpUpDownDown has Adam Cole and Tyler Breeze playing WWE Legends: Royal Rumble:

