wrestling / News
WWE News: New NXT Takeover Promo Features Metallica, Rollins on Metal Injection Podcast, Latest UpUpDownDown
August 20, 2020 | Posted by
– A new promo has been released for NXT Takeover featuring a Metallica track. You can see the video below featuring the metal band’s “Moth Into Flame”:
– Seth Rollins is the guest on the latest episode of the Metal Injection Squared Circle Pit podcast, which you can check out here.
– The latest UpUpDownDown has Adam Cole and Tyler Breeze playing WWE Legends: Royal Rumble:
