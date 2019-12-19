NXT Pulls Ahead of AEW Dynamite in Ratings, Viewership in Week 12

– NXT pulled off a clean victory in the ratings battle against AEW Dynamite this week, topping the show in both ratings and viewership. Wednesday night’s episode of NXT brought in a 0.27 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 795,000 viewers, up 13% and 2% from last week’s 0.24 demo rating and audience of 778,000. Meanwhile, Dynamite slipped with a 0.25 demo rating and 683,000 viewers, off 11% and 12% from last week’s 0.28 and 778,000.

The numbers give NXT its first official win over Dynamite. NXT’s numbers were still down from the 0.29 rating and 845,000 from two weeks ago, while Dynamite’s demo rating was the lowest for the show to date, under the previous low of 0.26 on November 28th. The overall audience topped that week’s 663,000.

NXT’s rise was impressive given that the shows were up against the impeachment coverage that topped the night. The show ranked #27 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, while Dynamite ranked #30. The top eight shows were news coverage of impeachment, lead by CNN at the top two spots (0.77/3.340 million and 0.63/2.838 million) and Hannity on Fox News (0.60/5.001 million).

The week-by-week numbers are:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)