WWE NXT Rating, Viewership Slip From Last Week

The rating and audience for this week’s NXT slipped from last week’s numbers. PWTorch reports that Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 698,000 viewers. Those numbers are down 13% and less than 1% from last week’s 0.15 demo rating and audience of 700,000.

The demo rating marks the lowest point of the Tuesday night era of NXT, while the audience came close to the low which was the 697,000 from two weeks ago. The rating was the lowest since the March 17th episode also drew a 0.13.