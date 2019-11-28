wrestling / News

NXT Referee Jessika Carr Heading to Smackdown, Gets Send-Off After NXT Ends

November 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jessika Carr

– NXT referee Jessika Carr is heading off to Smackdown. WWE shared video from after tonight’s episode in which Tommaso Ciampa revealed that Carr is heading to the Blue Brand. You can see it below.

Carr is WWE’s first modern-era full-time referee. She joined the company in May of 2017 and has been working NXT. She also worked last year’s WWE Evolution PPV.

