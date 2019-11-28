wrestling / News
NXT Referee Jessika Carr Heading to Smackdown, Gets Send-Off After NXT Ends
November 27, 2019 | Posted by
– NXT referee Jessika Carr is heading off to Smackdown. WWE shared video from after tonight’s episode in which Tommaso Ciampa revealed that Carr is heading to the Blue Brand. You can see it below.
Carr is WWE’s first modern-era full-time referee. She joined the company in May of 2017 and has been working NXT. She also worked last year’s WWE Evolution PPV.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin’s WWE NXT 11.27.19 Review
- Corey Graves Reportedly Intended to Play Up Brand Conflict for Survivor Series With Mauro Ranallo Tweets
- Kenny Omega on Fans Taking Sides in the AEW vs. NXT ‘War,’ Ratings Battle, Says NXT and Impact Are Putting On Good Shows
- CazXL Discusses Why He Was Released from WWE, Going Off Script During Segment That Led to Vince McMahon Being Furious