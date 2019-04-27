NXT Referee Tom Castor Issues Statement On Injury

As we previously reported, NXT referee Tom Castor broke his leg at a house show in Omaha, Nebraska on Thursday night, but was still able to finish the main event, counting the fall before throwing up the X sign for himself. After well wishes poured in from wrestlers and wrestling fans, he posted a message on Instagram. He wrote:

I sincerely want to thank the WWE Universe and the NXT/WWE Superstars for their kind words and positive vibes. It’s been heartwarming and humbling to say the least. My utmost gratitude to the WWE Medical Staff and ER staff at Nebraska Medicine for your care and support. I’m ready to heal up and rejoin my NXT family doing what we all love to do. #wearenxt