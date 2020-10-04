NXT Removed From WWE Social Media Tweet on Upcoming Draft

– It appears WWE may have jumped the gun on an earlier tweet that appeared to include NXT as part of the upcoming return of the WWE Draft. The earlier tweet asked fans who should be the No. 1 Draft pick for SmackDown, Raw, and NXT. However, the tweet that included NXT mentioned as part of the Draft on WWE’s official Twitter account was later deleted. The account later retweeted the post, but with NXT removed and only Raw and SmackDown being mentioned.

Fightful’s Robert DeFelice later shared a screenshot of the initial tweet. You can see that, along with WWE’s updated version, below. The upcoming 2020 WWE Draft is set to take place over two nights beginning on October 9 on SmackDown on FOX and continuing on Raw on October 12 on the USA Network. The previous announcement did not make any mention of WWE’s developmental brand being a part of this year’s 2020 WWE Draft.

