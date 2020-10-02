NXT Reportedly Going Back To Live Weekly Episodes

As we noted last night, NXT is moving to the Performance Center starting with NXT Takeover 31 on Sunday. PWInsider reports that in addition to that, the show is also going back to live episodes each week, instead of alternating between a live episode and a taped episode.

That will begin with Wednesday’s episode, and NXT will be live every week in October. Barring some need for change, that’s the plan for the black and yellow brand going forward.