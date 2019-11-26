NXT Reportedly Staying at Full Sail Live Through March 2020

– PWInsider has an update on the status of NXT TV at Full Sail University. According to PWInsider’s report, NXT winning the battle at Survivor Series was not a sign that the brand was going to go on the road and start broadcasting its TV show at bigger venues on Wednesday nights.

Per the report, multiple sources confirmed that NXT is contractually locked into its Wednesday TV show at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida through the end of March 2020. Earlier this month, there was evidence that the show would be running in Full Sail through at least January 2020, so now it looks like that time will at least be running through March.

So, if WWE does plan on taking NXT’s TV show on the USA Network on the road, it won’t be happening for a while.