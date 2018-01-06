WWE NXT House Show Results 1.05.18 – Crystal River, Florida: SAniTy Wins Tag Team Main Event

– NXT held a live event last night in Crystal River, Florida. In the headlining match, SAniTy (Eric, Young, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain) defeated The Authors of Pain and Adrian Jaoude. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

* Raul Mendoza defeated Buddy Murphy

* Cezar Bononi defeated Christopher Dijak

* Taynara Conti and Abbey Laith defeated Reina Gonzalez and Sage Beckett

* Chad Lail defeated Jason

* Heavy Machinery defeated TM-61

* Boa defeated Kona Reeves

* Vanessa Borne defeated Jessie Elaban

* SAnitY’s Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain defeated The Authors of Pain and Adrian Jaoude