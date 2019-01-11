NXT House Show Results 1.10.19 – Largo, Florida: Ricochet Teams Up With Matt Riddle and Keith Lee in Headliner

– NXT held a live event last night in Largo, Florida. In the main event, Ricochet and Matt Riddle defeated Johnny Gargano, Kassius Ohno, and Shane Thorne. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated Eric Bugenhagen

* Jeet Rama defeated Riddick Moss. Moss attacked Rama after the match

* Kacy Catanzaro and Jessie Elaban defeated Vanessa Borne and Aliyah

* Jaxson Ryker defeated Stacey Ervin, Jr.

* Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza defeated Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude

* Punishment Martinez defeated Kona Reeves with a Hell’s Gate submission. Martinez chokeslammed Reeves after the match

* Candice LeRae defeated Deonna Purrazzo

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Matt Riddle and Keith Lee defeated Johnny Gargano, Kassius Ohno and Shane Thorne in the main event. Ricochet pinned Thorne to win