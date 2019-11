NXT House Show Results 10.09.19 – St. Augustine, Florida: Bianca Belair Teams Up With Io Shirai

– NXT held a house show last night at the Mark Lance Armory in St. Augustine, Florida. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Xia Li def. Deonna Purrazzo

* Mansoor def. Chase Parker

* Killian Dain def. Mohammed

* Killian Dain def. Danny Burch

* Isaiah Scott def. Tehuti Miles

* Jeet Rama def. Brendan Vink

* Taynara def. Catalina Garcia

* Denzel & Nick Ogarelli def. Dexter Lumis & Aleksandar

* Bianca Belair & Io Shirai def. Team Kick (Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai)