NXT House Show Results 10.14.17 – W. Palm Beach, Florida: Drew McIntyre Defends Title Against Andrade “Cien” Almas

– NXT held a live event last night in West Palm Beach, Florida. Below are some quick results for the event, courtesty of WrestlingInc.com. In the main event, champion Drew McIntyre defended his NXT world title against Andrade Cien Almas. Also, No Way Jose defeated Hideo Itami.

* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

* Sage Beckett defeated Dakota Kai

* Lars Sullivan defeated Kishan Raftar

* Liv Morgan defeated Sarah Logan

* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Tucker Knight, Otis Dozovic and Kassius Ohno. Great responses for The Undisputed Era

* No Way Jose defeated Hideo Itami

* Raul Mendoza defeated Brennan Williams

* Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler defeated Ruby Riot and Rhea Ripley

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre retained over Andrade “Cien” Almas