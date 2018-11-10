NXT House Show Results 11.09.18 – Tampa, Florida: Tommaso Ciampa Beats Velveteen Dream in Headliner

– NXT held a house show last night in Tampa, Florida at the UCD Center. In the main event, Tommaso Ciampa beat Velveteen Dream. Below are some results, courtesy of PWInsider.

EC3 defeated Dan Matha. This was a solid opening match with Matha being able to draw good heat from the crowd through classic heal tactics. Matha’s in-ring work has improved shortly over the last year and it was noticeable to me in this match that Matha was smoother and more natural in the ring. EC3 was over with the Tampa crowd who popped at his entrance and cheered his comeback. Matha dominated most of this match by over-powering EC3, which he did convincingly through some good power moves. After a couple of attempted comebacks by nearfalls on EC3, he made his final comeback after reversing move by Matha to hit his EC3 Running Elbow drop which he then transitioned to hit his finisher, the One Percenter, for the pin. While this was not a barnburner, it was a solid match to start the show.

Xia Li defeated Chelsea Green. Xia Li came out first to little reaction but when her challenger, Chelsea Green, came out it was a different story. The crowd reacted strongly if they knew who she was and the ones who did not know her popped because her entrance made her look like a star. She burst out of the curtains in a black furry jacket with big black Chanel like sunglasses on. She came with her arms outstretched and a big smile on her face but was still the heel by the way she acted to the ring by running her mouth. She also wrestled like a star in the match by hitting moves effectively, talking trash appropriately to the hard-kicking Li, and completing heel tactics to the strongest possible effect that made you either laugh or dislike her. Green really impressed me with her ability in this match and made Li’s kicks look real good. Green became the “Hot Mess” about halfway through the match and dominated until the end when made a surprise comeback. After this last comeback Li surprisingly won this match by pin after hitting an interesting corkscrew kick to the back of Green who was on her hands and knees. This was good match but I was really surprised Li won with the way Green was presented and wrestled.

Matt Riddle defeated Punishment Martinez. This was a great match which I was really surprised to see happen considering both just arrived but they definitely delivered the goods during their bout. Riddle came out to one of the loudest pops of the night and when Martinez came out, the crowd popped once they recognized him. This was the second best match of the night in my opinion and could easily have been seen as the best of the night by others with both wrestlers being able to pull their own weight a deliver a hard hitting fun match. Martinez was able to take control early by blocking strikes by Riddle to then hit a powerful strike of his own. Riddle then reversed a power move by Martinez to hit a big roundhouse to the face of Martinez. This led to a series a reversals, strikes and maneuvers by both that took place for most of the match but this was very entertaining. At one point, Martinez caught Riddle in the air and attempted to deliver the Tombstone Piledriver to Riddle only for Riddle to reverse it to deliver a reverse belly to belly slam (basically a front falling slam with the opponent in the position for a Tombstone). This could have been Riddle attempting a Tombstone but it really seemed he delivered the move he wanted to. Martinez tried several times to deliver a Burning Hammer that eventually led to the finish where Riddle was able to escape from Martinez causing Martinez to fall to the ground. This then set-up the running knee to the face by Riddle onto Martinez for the pin and the win in an exciting match.

Humberto Carillo and Raul Mendoza defeated Danny Burch in a Handicap Match. This was something strange that I have never seen before on the Florida Loop and I may have missed the reason why this happened but this handicap match somewhat worked. I do not know where Oney was for this. Perhaps an injury? Danny Burch was able to hold his own against Carrillo and Mendoza for most of the match until the end where Carrillo and Mendoza hit a double team move for the pin which got a mixed reaction. At the end of the match, Carillo and Mendoza acknowledged the toughness of Burch and when Burch left the ring, he received a loud standing ovation from the crowd. If the show organizer wanted Burch to get over with the crowd, then the mission was accomplished.

Lars Sullivan defeated Luke Menzies . Lars completed dominated this match from the bell except for a couple of brief moments. This was pretty much a standard Loop squash match with Lars winning with his Lifting Waist Side Slam. Lars then hit it again after the match and then once more when the crowd chanted for it.

Intermission.

UK Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley defeated Candice LaRae. This was a good match where both wrestlers did very well. LaRae got a good pop when she came to the ring and Ripley, to my surprise, received an even louder one when she entered. I guess that championship makes a difference. This match went back and forth with Ripley over powering LaRae only for LaRae to make a comeback. At one point, LaRae escaped a superplex to deliver a powerful Avalanche German Suplex. Rhea was able to eventually overpower LaRae and hit a spinning powerbomb for the pin.

War Raiders defeated Jason and Rocky with Mansoor Al-Shehail. Jason and Rocky came out with Mansoor Al-Shehail as their manager and when the War Raiders came out, they received a good pop along with a war chant from the crowd. This was a squash match that was over quickly after the War Raiders hit all of their major moves.

After the match, Al-Shehail was livid that his team lost so easily calling them losers and claiming that he was the best wrestler in the company. This promo was great with some funny lines and Al-Shehail kept repeating his name, “Mansoor Al-Shehail!” which drew heat from the crowd. Al-Shehail claimed no one in the back was tough enough to even face him in the ring….

Babatunde defeated Al-Shehail Mansoor. Babatunde’s music hit to a big pop from the crowd who was heavily behind Babatunde throughout this short match. He was definitely over with this crowd but after being dominated for the entire match, Al-Shehail was able to hit a series of impressive high flying moves. Al-Shehail then started talking trash only for Babatunde to get up and hit his huge side slam for the win. He used his foot to pin Al-Shehail for the pin.

Main Event: Tommaso Ciampa defeated Velveteen Dream. This was a great match that I consider the best of the night even though it was shorter than other similar Florida Loop main events. I believe this was due to the amount of matches on the card and time constraints but it was still very entertaining. Dream entered to a loud pop from the crowd and Ciampa entered to a chorus of boos. Ciampa refused to play any mind games with Dream to start the match and yelled this is just practice for me loser at Dream. Ciampa then nailed Dream in the face when Dream tried to pose in front of him again and this led to a back and forth series of hard hitting strikes by both. At one point, Ciampa was able to steal Dream’s head sash from his head which he used to write the sweat off of his head which made Dream livid. Dream then took control after reversing some of Ciampa’s moves and hit his rolling Death Valley Driver twice, once for a nearfall and another to set up his elbow drop. When Dream went to hit the Purple Rainmaker, Ciampa put his foot up but Dream was able to stop his elbow drop, land on his feet and grab Ciampa’s leg. Ciampa then pushed Dream outside of the ring using his leg and when Dream tried to re-enter the ring, Ciampa pounced on him to hit his hangman’s DDT for the pin. Short but very sweet action packed match.

A different but good Florida Loop show.