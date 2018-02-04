NXT House Show Results 2.03.18 – Nashville, Tennessee: Johnny Gargano Teams Up With Candice LeRae in Headliner

– As previously reported, Candice LaRae and Johnny Gargano teamed up to face Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega at Saturday night’s NXT house show in Nashville, Tennessee. Below are results from last night’s live event, courtesy of Thomas Milliken and WrestlingInc.com.

* No Way Jose defeated Cesar Bononi

* Aleister Black defeated Velveteen Dream

* NXT Champion Ember Moon (c) defeated Bianca Belair

* Sanity defeated The Undisputed Era in a 6-man tag team match

* Roderick Strong defeated Kassius Ohno

* Shayna Baszler & Lacey Evans defeated Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai

* Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae defeated Andrade Cien Almas & Zelina Vega with stereo Gargano Escapes, causing both Almas and Vega to tap