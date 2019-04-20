wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results 4.19.19 – Jacksonville, Florida: Velveteen Dream Wins in Main Event
– NXT held a live event last night in Jacksonville, Florida. In the main event, Velveteen Dream beat Dominik Dijakovic. Below are some results, courtesy of PWInsider.
* Raul Mendoza defeated Cezar Bononi.
* Reina Gonzalez defeated Kavita Devi.
* Shane Thorne defeated Nick Comoroto
* Jermaine Haley with Court Moose pinned Daniel Vidot
* Street Profits defeated the former 3.0, Jeff Parker & Matt Lee. Very entertaining.
* Eric Bugenhagen popped up after and “performed” with Street Profits. The crowd was really into this.
* Vanessa Borne & Aliyah defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Lacey Lane.
* WWE NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream pinned Dominik Dijakovic in a very good match.
Main Event between @DijakovicWWE 👀 and @VelveteenWWE 💜 for the N.A. Title was INCREDIBLE #NXTJacksonville #nxtcoconutloop 🥥 pic.twitter.com/I2OT9mQDS8
— Ken 685 (@coconutloopken) April 20, 2019
I got to see @StokelyHathaway and @Jonah_Rock right here at #NXTJacksonville the great manager and so much more. I can’t wait to see more of you guys kill it in NXT! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/3YZ5JEfRiG
— Ervin🦍✊🏾🦁 Greatness (@ESmooth_90) April 20, 2019
Yes, this happened! #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/t0GzwXdChL
— Marky Whipwreck (@MarkyWhipwreck) April 20, 2019
All aboard….#nxtjacksonville #bugezcruise pic.twitter.com/OPruFxibDf
— Marky Whipwreck (@MarkyWhipwreck) April 20, 2019
OmG it was great seeing you lady’s here in Jacksonville!! Great job ladies the Working and the Selling just awesome!!! Keep up the great work! I hope y’all are on the next card when all come back. #NXTJacksonville @VanessaBorneWWE @WWE_Aliyah pic.twitter.com/kKq2WCseNn
— Ervin🦍✊🏾🦁 Greatness (@ESmooth_90) April 20, 2019
