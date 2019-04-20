wrestling / News

NXT House Show Results 4.19.19 – Jacksonville, Florida: Velveteen Dream Wins in Main Event

April 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Velveteen Dream NXT 2-20-19

– NXT held a live event last night in Jacksonville, Florida. In the main event, Velveteen Dream beat Dominik Dijakovic. Below are some results, courtesy of PWInsider.

* Raul Mendoza defeated Cezar Bononi.

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Kavita Devi.

* Shane Thorne defeated Nick Comoroto

* Jermaine Haley with Court Moose pinned Daniel Vidot

* Street Profits defeated the former 3.0, Jeff Parker & Matt Lee. Very entertaining.

* Eric Bugenhagen popped up after and “performed” with Street Profits. The crowd was really into this.

* Vanessa Borne & Aliyah defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Lacey Lane.

* WWE NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream pinned Dominik Dijakovic in a very good match.

