NXT House Show Results 4.19.19 – Jacksonville, Florida: Velveteen Dream Wins in Main Event

– NXT held a live event last night in Jacksonville, Florida. In the main event, Velveteen Dream beat Dominik Dijakovic. Below are some results, courtesy of PWInsider.

* Raul Mendoza defeated Cezar Bononi.

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Kavita Devi.

* Shane Thorne defeated Nick Comoroto

* Jermaine Haley with Court Moose pinned Daniel Vidot

* Street Profits defeated the former 3.0, Jeff Parker & Matt Lee. Very entertaining.

* Eric Bugenhagen popped up after and “performed” with Street Profits. The crowd was really into this.

* Vanessa Borne & Aliyah defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Lacey Lane.

* WWE NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream pinned Dominik Dijakovic in a very good match.

I got to see @StokelyHathaway and @Jonah_Rock right here at #NXTJacksonville the great manager and so much more. I can’t wait to see more of you guys kill it in NXT! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/3YZ5JEfRiG — Ervin🦍✊🏾🦁 Greatness (@ESmooth_90) April 20, 2019