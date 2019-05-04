NXT House Show Results 5.03.19: Velveteen Dream Beats Matt Riddle in Headliner

– NXT held a house show last night in West Palm Beach, Florida. In the main event, NXT North American champion Velveteen Dream defeated Matt Riddle. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Joseph A. Smith and PWInsider.

* Eric Bugenhagen defeated Adrian Jaoude

* Mia Yim defeated Reina Gonzalez.

* The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler) defeated Team 3.0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee).

* Punishment Martinez defeated Kona Reeves.

* Riddick Moss & Dan Matha (w/Robbie Strauss) defeated Cal Bloom & Denzel DeJournette. (Basically a 2 minute squash after a Robbie E promo insulting Bloom and DeJournette)

This lead to Robbie Strauss cutting a promo about the lack of competition in West Palm and resulted in the appearance of the Street Profits which lead to…

* Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Riddick Moss & Dan Matha (w/Robbie E).

* KUSHIDA defeated Humberto Carrillo by submission.

* Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir defeated Kairi Sane, Io Shirai & Karen Q when Baszler submitted Karen Q in what was unless she appears in Fort Pierce tonight Kairi Sane’s NXT Farewell! The Sky Pirates took out Baszler, Duke and Shafir post match and Kairi took a few minutes to pay tribute to the crowd and take a few pics with the children who were ringside.

* WWE NXT North American Championship Match: The Velveteen Dream (c) defeated Matt Riddle. This was outstanding and may have been better than their match at Takeover New York!

