NXT House Show Results 6.07.19 – Tampa, Florida: Velveteen Dream and KUSHIDA in Action (Pics, Video)

– NXT held a house show last night in Tampa, Florida. In the main event, Velveteen Dream defended the North American title against Shane Thorne. KUSHIDA was also in action and beat Kona Reeves. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* KUSHIDA def. Kona Reeves

* Jessamyn Duke def. Jessi Kamea

* Dan Matha & Riddick Moss (w/ Robert Strauss) def. Isaiah Scott & Brennan Williams

* Babatunde def. Nick Comoroto

* NXT Tag Team Championships

The Street Profits (c) def. Jermaine Haley & Brendan Vink (w/ Stokley Hathaway)

* Albert Hardie Jr. def. Boa

* Mia Yim & Rachel Evers def. Vanessa Borne & Aliyah

* NXT North American Championship

Velveteen Dream (c) def. Shane Thorne

The #StreetProfits wrap up a successful weekend by defending their titles in #NXTTampa. Their energy is infectious and they had the #NXTUniverse on their feet! @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/kk0xyXRGkT — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2019

