wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results 6.07.19 – Tampa, Florida: Velveteen Dream and KUSHIDA in Action (Pics, Video)
– NXT held a house show last night in Tampa, Florida. In the main event, Velveteen Dream defended the North American title against Shane Thorne. KUSHIDA was also in action and beat Kona Reeves. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.
* KUSHIDA def. Kona Reeves
* Jessamyn Duke def. Jessi Kamea
* Dan Matha & Riddick Moss (w/ Robert Strauss) def. Isaiah Scott & Brennan Williams
* Babatunde def. Nick Comoroto
* NXT Tag Team Championships
The Street Profits (c) def. Jermaine Haley & Brendan Vink (w/ Stokley Hathaway)
* Albert Hardie Jr. def. Boa
* Mia Yim & Rachel Evers def. Vanessa Borne & Aliyah
* NXT North American Championship
Velveteen Dream (c) def. Shane Thorne
These three Superstars are making waves in Florida. @Jonah_Rock, @ElliotSextonAUS and @StokelyHathaway make their presence felt in #NXTTampa. pic.twitter.com/g5Gn3exlxA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2019
In #NXTTampa, @jessamynduke took the battle to the mat against @JessiKameaWWE. pic.twitter.com/kIpEXIQS1o
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2019
The #StreetProfits wrap up a successful weekend by defending their titles in #NXTTampa. Their energy is infectious and they had the #NXTUniverse on their feet! @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/kk0xyXRGkT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2019
Sorry @swerveconfident , but the #Outliers doin it big here at #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/4a6qQS2IEy
— Robert Strauss (@RobertStrauss) June 8, 2019
Congratulations to our #NXTTampa Fan Of The Night @notmynamebutdeb, who got to meet @KUSHIDA_0904! pic.twitter.com/VqNgrU1pFI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2019
#NXTtampa has been a fun night so far, caught some side show cheating.
Told my dad I never win as fan of the night, maybe tonight might change that 🤞 pic.twitter.com/Y8acIZLYBQ
— Crystal (@wishlilly305) June 8, 2019
@KonaReevesWWE and @KUSHIDA_0904 open up this edition of #NxtTampa. pic.twitter.com/LWHU2WSLVT
— Marcus Jackson (@marcusdj813) June 7, 2019
How will Vanessa and Aliyah perform against this team at #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/s5wo7hN8jo
— Richard Trionfo (@RichardTrionfo) June 8, 2019
WOMENS DIVISION #NXTTAMPA pic.twitter.com/sgOCzgSuML
— Brian Alvear (@GreenLanternB) June 7, 2019
Match Number One: @KUSHIDA_0904 defeats Kona Reeves with the Hoverboard Lock. #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/pTp3eVf6OX
— Richard Trionfo (@RichardTrionfo) June 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- TNT Promotes AEW With WCW/nWo Revenge Video Game Homage
- Another Account Of Incident Between Fan and Velvet Sky At ROH Live Event This Past Weekend
- Eric Bischoff on the Challenges AEW Will Face In Selling Advertising, Why AEW Should Aim to Be Different
- Jim Ross Recalls Heat Between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart Over Playgirl Promo, Michaels’ Personal Issues At the Time