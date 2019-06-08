wrestling / News

NXT House Show Results 6.07.19 – Tampa, Florida: Velveteen Dream and KUSHIDA in Action (Pics, Video)

June 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– NXT held a house show last night in Tampa, Florida. In the main event, Velveteen Dream defended the North American title against Shane Thorne. KUSHIDA was also in action and beat Kona Reeves. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* KUSHIDA def. Kona Reeves

* Jessamyn Duke def. Jessi Kamea

* Dan Matha & Riddick Moss (w/ Robert Strauss) def. Isaiah Scott & Brennan Williams

* Babatunde def. Nick Comoroto

* NXT Tag Team Championships
The Street Profits (c) def. Jermaine Haley & Brendan Vink (w/ Stokley Hathaway)

* Albert Hardie Jr. def. Boa

* Mia Yim & Rachel Evers def. Vanessa Borne & Aliyah

* NXT North American Championship
Velveteen Dream (c) def. Shane Thorne

