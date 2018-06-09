NXT UK Download Festival Results 6.08.18: Aleister Black Beats Lars Sullivan by DQ

– NXT held two shows at the UK Download Festival this week. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Roy Schneider and WrestlingInc.com. In the main event for the first show, Aleister Black defeated Lars Sullivan by DQ to retain his title.

Show #1:

* Wolfgang defeated Fabian Aichner

* WWE UK Title Tournament Round 1: Ashton Smith defeated Joseph Conners

* Dakota Kai defeated Lacey Evans

* Tommaso Ciampa came to the ring to issue an open challenge for later

* WWE UK Title Tournament Round 1: Flash Morgan Webster defeated James Drake

* NXT Champion Aleister Black retained over Lars Sullivan by DQ

Show #2:

* Heavy Machinery defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

* WWE UK Title Tournament Round 1: Travis Banks defeated Ligero

* Candice LeRae defeated Bianca Belair

* NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly retained over Tyler Bate and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne but lost by DQ

* WWE UK Title Tournament Round 1: Zack Gibson defeated Amir Jordan

* Johnny Gargano answered the open challenge and defeated Tommaso Ciampa