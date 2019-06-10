NXT House Show Results 6.08.19 – Fort Pierce, Florida: KUSHIDA Teams With Velveteen Dream in Headliner

– NXT held a house show on Saturday, June 8 in Fort Pierce, Florida. In the main event, KUSHIDA teamed up with Velveteen Dream to beat Dan Matha and Riddick Moss. Results from the event are now available below, courtesy of Billy Krotchsen and PWInsider.

About 300 or so in attendance.

* Joaquin Wilde (the former DJZ) defeated Garza Jr. Good match.

* Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir defeated Karen Q & Xia Li.

* Danny Burch defeated Sam Shaw.

* Isaiah Scott (former Shane Strickland) defeated Cameron Grimes (the former Trevor Lee).

* Denzel DeJournette & Ric Bugez defeat Brendan Vink & Jermaine Haley.

* Io Shirai defeated MJ Jenkins.

* Kushida & Velveteen Dream defeated Dan Matha & Riddick Moss with Robert Strauss.