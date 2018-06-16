NXT House Show Results 6.15.16 – Evansville, Indiana: Aleister Black Teams With EC3 in Headliner

– NXT held a live event last night in Evansville, Indiana. In the main event, Aleister Black teamed with EC3 and defeated The Velveteen Dream and Lars Sullivan. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Timothy Connelly and WrestlingInc.com.

* The War Raiders defeated TM61

* Fabian Aichner defeated Raul Mendoza

* Candice LeRae defeated Aliyah

* NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly retained over Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Nikki Cross and Kairi Sane defeated NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and Vanessa Borne

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over Kassius Ohno

* NXT Champion Aleister Black and EC3 defeated The Velveteen Dream and Lars Sullivan