wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results 6.15.19 – Casselberry, Florida: Velveteen Dream Beats Roderick Strong in Main Event
– NXT held another live event tonight in Casselberry, Florida. In the main event, NXT North American champion Velveteen Dream defended his title against Roderick Strong. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.
* Kushida def. Shane Thorne
* Mia Yim def. Reina Gonzalez
* Isaiah Scott, Brennan Williams & Cal Bloom def. Cezar Bononi, Jeff Parker & Matt Lee
* Mansoor Al-Shehail def. Kona Reeves
* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch def. Riddick Moss & Dan Matha (w/ Robert Strauss)
* Jordan Myles def. Ridge Holland
* Keith Lee def. Arturo Ruas
* Vanessa Borne & Aliyah def. Karen Q & Xia Li
* NXT North American Championship: The Velveteen Dream (c) def. Roderick Strong
The Vision taking one for the team! #asianinvasion #HotandSpicy #NXTOrlando @karenmeee @XiaWWE ❤🖤🌶 pic.twitter.com/o622OteS9C
— Anthony Scism (@AScism2K1) June 16, 2019
.@roderickstrong #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/tkPCafIW6b
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) June 16, 2019
📸 @KUSHIDA_0904 #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/hz2WGTFAkj
— Morgan💗 (@MorGunShow) June 16, 2019
You REALLY don’t want to make @RealKeithLee angry 😤 #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/b6sK3rsq9o
— meg 🖤💛 (@undisputedmeg) June 16, 2019
Velveteen Dream vs Roddy Strong
#nxtorlando pic.twitter.com/td5REAGJgK
— Dave (@D_Rod325) June 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Batista Claims AEW Is Not ‘Legitimate Competition’ to WWE, Thinks WWE Is Too Far Ahead of the Game, Says ‘I Will Go Broke Before I Have Another Wrestling Match’
- Jon Moxley Returns to US Independents, Beats Darby Allin at Brass City Brawl (Video)
- Bruce Prichard on Contract Negotiations With AJ Styles in TNA, Dixie Carter Not Wanting to Commit More to Keep Styles
- Konnan Says Nancy Benoit Should Be in WWE Hall of Fame, Talks Whether WCW Talent Knew Hulk Hogan Was Joining nWo
- Lance Storm Shares Story of Vince McMahon Thinking He Was Dead