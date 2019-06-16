NXT House Show Results 6.15.19 – Casselberry, Florida: Velveteen Dream Beats Roderick Strong in Main Event

– NXT held another live event tonight in Casselberry, Florida. In the main event, NXT North American champion Velveteen Dream defended his title against Roderick Strong. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Kushida def. Shane Thorne

* Mia Yim def. Reina Gonzalez

* Isaiah Scott, Brennan Williams & Cal Bloom def. Cezar Bononi, Jeff Parker & Matt Lee

* Mansoor Al-Shehail def. Kona Reeves

* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch def. Riddick Moss & Dan Matha (w/ Robert Strauss)

* Jordan Myles def. Ridge Holland

* Keith Lee def. Arturo Ruas

* Vanessa Borne & Aliyah def. Karen Q & Xia Li

* NXT North American Championship: The Velveteen Dream (c) def. Roderick Strong