NXT House Show Results 6.28.19 – Velveteen Dream Beats Shane Thorne

– NXT held a house show last night in Crystal River, Florida. In the main event, North American champion Velveteen Dream beat Shane Thorne. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful. Some clips from the show that were posted on Twitter are also available.

* Isaiah Scott def. Jeet Rama

* Reina González def. Rachael Evers

* Ridge Holland def. Cezar Bononi

* Bronson Reed def. Nick Comoroto

* Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) def. Jordan Myles & Joaquin Wilde

* Damian Priest def. Raul Mendoza

* Lacey Lane def. Marina Shafir

* NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) def. Shane Thorne