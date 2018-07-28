WWE NXT House Show Results 7.27.18 – Riverside, California: Adam Cole Beats Tyler Breeze in Title Match

– NXT held another house show last night in Riverside, California. In the main event, Aleister Black and EC3 defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream. Also, Adam Cole defended his NXT North American title against Tyler Breeze. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Jared Patrick and PWInsider.

Kassius Ohno beat Marcel Barthel.

Vanessa Borne beat Jesse.

Kona Reeves beat Brennan Williams.

The Undisputed Era beat Heavy Machinery to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Johnny Gargano beat Lars Sullivan, but by DQ.

Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae beat Shayna Baszler and Taynara Conti.

Adam Cole beat Tyler Breeze to retain the NXT North American Title. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly got involved near the end and Heavy Machinery made the save.

Aleister Black and EC3 beat Tommaso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream after Ciampa walked out on his partner.