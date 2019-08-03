wrestling / News
NXT House Show Results 8.03.19 – Melbourne, Florida: Breezango Teams in Headliner
– NXT held a house show last night in Melbourne, Florida. In the main event, the Fashion Police, aka Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze), teamed up and beat The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake). Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.
• Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan defeat Brendan Vink & Dexter Lumis
• Kona Reeves defeats Bronson Reed
• Tegan Nox & Xia Li defeat Aliyah & Vanessa Borne
• Arturo Ruas defeats Denzel Dejournette
• Matt Riddle defeats Ridge Holland
• Raul Mendoza defeats Kassius Ohno
• 3.0 (Jeffrey Parker & Matthew Menard-Lee) defeat Cezar Bononi & Mansoor
• Marina Shafir defeats Taynara Conti
• Breezango (Fandango & Tyler Breeze) defeat The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)
