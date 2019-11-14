wrestling / News
NXT Results From Wrestlemania On-Sale Party: Breezango vs. Forgotten Sons
There were several matches from NXT at the Wrestlemania ticket on-sale party, with Breezango and the Forgotten Sons in the main event. Here are results, via PWInsider:
Raul Mendoza vs. Arturo Ruas
Mendoza wins with a fisherman’s driver.
Kayden Carter & Santana Garrett vs. Taynara & Deonna Purrazzo
Carter & Garrett win after Carter makes Deonna tap to a reverse figure four.
Brendan Vink vs. Babatunde
Babatunde wins with a sidewalk slam.
Chase Parker vs. Denzel Dejournette
Parker wins with a schoolboy with his feet on the bottom rope.
Austin Theory vs. Mansoor
Mansoor wins with a superkick.
Danny Burch vs. Tehuti Miles
Burch wins with the Tower Of London.
Reina Gonzalez vs. MJ Jenkins
Reina wins with a lariat.
The Forgotten Sons vs. Breezango
Breezango wins when Fandango pins Cutler.