wrestling / News
NXT Roadblock 2024 To Air Next Month As Special Episode of WWE NXT
February 4, 2024
Next month will see NXT Roadblock take place as the latest special episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on NXT Vengeance Day on Sunday that the March 5th episode of NXT will be themed around Roadblock.
NXT Roadblock began airing as a special episode of NXT in 2022. No matches have yet been announced for this year’s show.
