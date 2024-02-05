wrestling / News

NXT Roadblock 2024 To Air Next Month As Special Episode of WWE NXT

February 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Roadblock Image Credit: WWE

Next month will see NXT Roadblock take place as the latest special episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on NXT Vengeance Day on Sunday that the March 5th episode of NXT will be themed around Roadblock.

NXT Roadblock began airing as a special episode of NXT in 2022. No matches have yet been announced for this year’s show.

