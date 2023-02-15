wrestling / News
NXT Roadblock Set For Special Episode of WWE NXT Next Month
NXT Roadblock is set to take place next month as a special themed episode of NXT. On Tuesday night’s show, it was announced that the March 7th episode of NXT will be themed around Roadblock.
Matches have not yet been announced, though it was strongly insinuated by Vic Joseph at the end of the show that Meiko Satomura — who challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship after they won a tag team match — will get her title shot at the show. Joseph referred to Satomura as Perez’s “Roadblock” to NXT Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend.
"I did something for you, so now I would like you to do something for me."
Looks like @satomurameiko has her sights set on @roxanne_wwe's #WWENXT Women's Championship 👀 pic.twitter.com/MB31jFLARF
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Triple H Not Heavily Changing WWE Booking Plans in Recent Months
- Cody Rhodes on the Only Promise By Vince McMahon When He Signed to Return to WWE
- Tony Khan on What He Would Do If He Owned Another Wrestling Company
- Jeff Jarrett On TNA Threatening To Fine Motor City Machine Guns For Not Blading, Paul Heyman Criticizing TNA In 2008