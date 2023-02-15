NXT Roadblock Set For Special Episode of WWE NXT Next Month

NXT Roadblock is set to take place next month as a special themed episode of NXT. On Tuesday night’s show, it was announced that the March 7th episode of NXT will be themed around Roadblock.

Matches have not yet been announced, though it was strongly insinuated by Vic Joseph at the end of the show that Meiko Satomura — who challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship after they won a tag team match — will get her title shot at the show. Joseph referred to Satomura as Perez’s “Roadblock” to NXT Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend.