wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest On Rumored Changes to NXT, Smackdown on FOX Promos To Feature Talent from Each Brand
August 12, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE will begin filming promos for Smackdown on FOX soon and that the promos will feature talent from each brand.
– PWInsider also reports that there has yet to be any indication to anyone internally that NXT will be going live or expanding the show in any way, so if changes are coming, they are doing a good job keeping the news from leaking. NXT will tape TV this Thursday, and then again on September 11th and 12th, followed by October 12th. Given that TV taping schedule, if something is going to change, it would need to be announced soon.
More Trending Stories
- Scott Hall Claims He Won’t be a Mystery Partner for Chris Jericho for AEW TV Debut, Says He’s Loyal to WWE and Still Under Contract With Them
- Booker T On Being On TV For the Shockmaster’s Debut, Making WCW Debut as The Chain Gang
- Jim Ross Recalls Meeting Harley Race For the First Time, Referring Race vs. Dory Funk Jr. In an NWA Title Match
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Announcing Chris Jericho’s WWE Signing Before His WCW Contract Had Ended