WWE News: Latest On Rumored Changes to NXT, Smackdown on FOX Promos To Feature Talent from Each Brand

– PWInsider reports that WWE will begin filming promos for Smackdown on FOX soon and that the promos will feature talent from each brand.

– PWInsider also reports that there has yet to be any indication to anyone internally that NXT will be going live or expanding the show in any way, so if changes are coming, they are doing a good job keeping the news from leaking. NXT will tape TV this Thursday, and then again on September 11th and 12th, followed by October 12th. Given that TV taping schedule, if something is going to change, it would need to be announced soon.