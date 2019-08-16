NXT Rumored For Jump To USA, Live Two-Hour Runtime

If this rumor is true, then it would signal that WWE is taking AEW very seriously. PWInisder reports that there has been a pitch within WWE to move NXT to the USA Network on Wednesday nights, increasing the run time from one to two hours. The pitch would also see air live each week from Full Sail University in Florida. If the WWE went with the idea, NXT would make the move on October 2, the same day that AEW makes its debut on TNT.

If this happens, it would be the first time two wrestling companies went head-to-head on TNT and USA since the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW ended in March 2001. It’s not, however, the last time a company went head to head with WWE, as Impact attempted to do so back in 2010 when it aired on SpikeTV, but quickly moved back to Thursdays after only ten weeks. USA aired an episode of NXT on December 13, 2017 as part of WWE Week, and it brought in 841,000 viewers.

This is only a rumor for now, and not official. WWE has yet to comment.