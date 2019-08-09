NXT Series Reportedly Set For Live Airings on FOX Sports 1

– WWE is reportedly tentatively set to move NXT to FOX Sports 1 for a live show. According to the WON the current tentative plan is to have NXT on FOX Sports 1 air Wednesday nights at 8 PM to 10 PM. For those keeing track, that would be a two-hour show instead of the usual one-hour show.

There is no word on when this move will be made, as it is not currently announced. It is also not certain what this means for NXT on the WWE Network. However, the WON states that things are far enough along that FOX has already informed affiliates. The idea on going live is that a taped show is unlikely to have enough to compete directly with AEW. Officials believe that they had the edge in terms of roster, as they can have main roster talent come in to make appearances whenever they want. It is not yet sure if the shows will continue at Full Sail or tour with the brand.

AEW will have the market penetration edge in a possible Wednesday night battle, as TNT is in way more homes than FS1. However, WWE has greater brand name recognition, and NXT would be promoted on Raw and Smackdown.