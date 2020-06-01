wrestling / News
NXT Star Sparks Speculation That He Could Face Apollo Crews Tonight on RAW
June 1, 2020 | Posted by
Dominik Dijakovic has been scheduled to be called up from NXT soon, and it looks like that could happen as soon as tonight’s taped RAW. Dijakovic took to Twitter today, posting a photo of the WWE United States Title, leading some to speculate that the unknown opponent of his choosing that Apollo Crews will defend the title against tonight will be Dijakovic.
Crews won the title last week by defeating Andrade.
— Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) June 1, 2020
