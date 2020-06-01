wrestling / News

NXT Star Sparks Speculation That He Could Face Apollo Crews Tonight on RAW

June 1, 2020
Dominik Dijakovic has been scheduled to be called up from NXT soon, and it looks like that could happen as soon as tonight’s taped RAW. Dijakovic took to Twitter today, posting a photo of the WWE United States Title, leading some to speculate that the unknown opponent of his choosing that Apollo Crews will defend the title against tonight will be Dijakovic.

Crews won the title last week by defeating Andrade.

